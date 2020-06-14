Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who rose to the fame from his movie MS Dhoni, passed away at his Mumbai house, today. The star, who has been celebrated on the screen for his brilliant acting has bid adieu to this world, by hanging himself by the ceiling. The real reason behind such drastic action by the 34-year old actor Sushant Singh Rajput is yet to be disclosed, but it's a great loss for Indian Cinema.

Sushant has been a source of positivity for everyone. Through his social media accounts, he has been famous for spreading light and happiness in the lives of others. From secrets donations to opting new hobbies every day, Sushant made sure that he keeps on learning something unique.

Through his movies like MS Dhoni biopic, Chhichhore and many more, Sushant Singh Rajput established himself as a quentenssial actor and many predicted that he could be next big star of Bollywood.

Taking baby steps towards the stardom from the TV screens to the superstar of the silver screen, Sushant proved that you don't have to be born with a silver spoon to make it big in Bollywood. Remembering his contribution to the entertainment industry, let's have a look on his journey from a background dancer to a Bollywood star.

From engineering student to a background dancer

Just like any other young blood, with dreams in his eyes to make it big, Sushant realised that his true calling is not amid the machines and Softwares but it's between the glam world. Leaving his engineering degree behind, Sushant Singh Rajput joined the famous Shiamak Davar's dance class. After being included in the main company and dancing behind celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and others, Davar advised him to try theatre.

Soon, he joined the Barry John class for acting and hence his journey began, step by step. While doing one of the plays for Ekjute, Rajput landed a role in Balaji Productions' Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. His role was loved so much that despite being killed, they extended his act in the form of a ghost.

Sushant Singh's journey from Manav to Megastar of Bollywood

The makers were impressed with the acting skills and dedication of Sushant and hence he bagged the lead role on Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta as Manav, which made him a popular name in every household. This was the same show where he met his ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande. Sushant and Ankita became one of the most loved couples of TV industry through Pavitra Rishta. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande aka Manav and Archana of Pavitra Rishta enthralled the audience with their chemistry and everyone wanted to see them get married soon.

Along with the TV show, he also participated in the dance shows Zara Nachke Dikha 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4. Even on the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaja, Sushant and Ankita never shied away from sharing PDA moments but things took an ugly turn after Sushant's debut in the shimmering Bollywood. The beloved couples called off their six-year-long relationship after Sushant's alleged affairs with co-stars.

After playing the lead role for over two years, Rajput left Pavitra Rishta team to go abroad and study filmmaking. On his return, he auditioned for Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! and even got selected to play one of the leads. The film turned out to be a massive hit and his career got just the kind of boost he needed. He also played significant roles in Shudh Desi Romance and PK and was applauded for his acting skills.

Though Sushant was making headlines, a hit was yet awaited from him that would take his career graph, higher.

MS Dhoni; The game-changer of Sushant's career

While Detective Byomkesh Bakshy got him mixed response, Sushant smashed the silver screen with his intriguing performance in the biopic of formal Indian Captain, MS Dhoni. He worked hard for his role and managed to ace the character. Former Captain of Indian Cricket Team Mahindra Singh Dhoni and Sushant worked closely to make the magic happen on the screens.

Movies like Raabta, Kedarnath did not do well on the box-office, but surely no one doubted Sushant's versatility and acting skills.

In his last film, as a parent of a 12th grader, he taught the world that nothing is worth ending the life and we all must find hope and perfections in our imperfections. Who would have taught, that the actor, who taught us such an important lesson, would die to suicide.

Bollywood has lost one of the most talented actors of this generation today. From International Bussiness Times, India, we would like to pray for his soul and condolences to the family