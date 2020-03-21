Bollywood is a world that makes us believe in love and real-life love stories. From romantic songs to sizzling chemistry on-screen, B-Town stars know what will make their audience fall in love. More than Bollywood, fans get their favourite love stories from the Indian Television industry.

Most of the Indian series last for years which sometimes makes the co-stars fall in love with each other in that span of time. But sometimes, first glance or one-shot is enough for two people to fall head over heel for the other person and that's what happened with the Pavitra Rishta Jodi Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande.

Sushant and Ankita's 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Breakup'

Sushant and Ankita became one of the most loved couples of TV industry because of their award-winning show on Zee TV, Pavitra Rishta. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande aka Manav and Archana of Pavitra Rishta enthralled the audience with their chemistry and everyone wanted to see them get married soon.

Even on the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaja, Sushant and Ankita never shied away from sharing PDA moments but things took an ugly turn after Sushant's debut in the shimmering Bollywood. The beloved couples called off their six-year-long relationship after Sushant's alleged affairs with co-stars.

Many said that Sushant's closeness with co-star Parineeti Chopra and their sizzling kissing scenes have deeply upset Ankita and she has dumped Sushant. Some claimed that since Sushant got a break in Bollywood, Ankita got jealous and became abusive and alcoholic.

But shutting all these rumours, Sushant tweeted after his break up that ''Neither she's an alcoholic nor I am a womaniser." The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs last time in 2016. Ankita was even spotted with Sushant and cricketer MS Dhoni's family while he was prepping for his role. Lots of assumptions were made about their break but nothing was clear.

Real reason behind the 'split'

Although both the actors never really cleared the air over the actual reason of their break in an interview, Sushant slightly hinted that constant media pressure, and no time to spend together led to the end of this relationship.

He said, "If you are discussed, scrutinised and judged in public not as an actor but for your personal life, you can't complain. However, you sometimes feel helpless and terrible. Especially if you are an introvert."

Although a source has disclosed that, "They have simply grown apart. It happens. When they started they both wanted similar things. They both had dreams. But somewhere along the way, Ankita was just content doing nothing while his career took off. I think that is where the disconnect began."

Can Exes reunite?

Although their relationship took an ugly turn because of some unknown reason but now, when Ankita Lokhande has also made her way into the B-Town she was asked whether she is willing to give second chance to Sushant and their relationship.

To this, Ankita clearly said no. She told in an interview that yes, exes can reunite but she will never consider going back together with Sushant. Both the actors are cordial with each other and Sushant even took Instagram to congratulate Ankita for her debut in Manikarnika.

Life after when their 'Pavitra Rishta' ended

Sushant has become a known name in Bollywood after his tremendous performance in MS Dhoni. He has been in news for his movies as well as alleged relationships. He was rumoured to be dating Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon but that relationship has also ended. Now, he is spotted spending quality time with Rhea Chakraborty.

As far as Ankita is concerned, she made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' as Jhalkari Bai. She was last seen in Baaghi 3 also. She is happily dating a guy named Vicky Jain and keeps on posting adorable pictures with him on her social media platforms.