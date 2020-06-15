Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law O.P. Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, suspected some foul play in the crime, it is reliably learnt on Monday.

He is seeking a thorough probe into the incident. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday.

His sister lives in Chandigarh. State officials said Singh has left for Mumbai soon he came to know about the suicide incident.

Expressing condolences, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said actor Rajput's death is an "irreparable loss" to not only the film industry but also for the entire society.

As reported earlier by IANS, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. News of Sushant's demise comes within days of the news of his manager Disha Salian's death.

The actor Sushant is best known for his titular role in Neeraj Pandey's 2016 release, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', the biopic of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 release, "Kai Po Che", and was seen in films like "Chhichhore", "Detective Byomkesh Bakshi", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Shudh Desi Romance".

Before Bollywood, Sushant had a stint on television. He rose to fame with "Pavitra Rishta", which also starred his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. He worked as a backup dancer in Bollywood before getting his big break as an actor.

Sushant was currently working in Mukesh Chhabra's "Dil Bechara", but shooting of the film got stalled owing to the nationwide lockdown.