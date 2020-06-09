A former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has killed self on Monday, 7 June. He jumped off a building at Malad in Mumbai to end his life.

According to the media reports, the victim named Disha Salian was rushed to the hospital after jumping off the building in Malad in Mumbai and she was declared dead in the hospital. She was staying with her fiance when she decided to end her life.

Disha Salian was the current manager of actor Varun Sharma. She was working with him for over a year now. She was also associated with Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone and worked with Bharti Singh and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The reason behind such extreme step is yet to be revealed.

The cops, who are investigating the case, have recorded her parents' statement, but her fiance is yet to give his statement.

The number of such cases have seen a rise during the lockdown. Notably in film industry, Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta and Sab TV's Aadat Se Majboor show actor Manmeet Grewal ended their lives.

Meanwhile, actor Varun Sharma has expressed his condolence over her death.

On his Instagram, he wrote, "Am at a loss of words . Speechless. Numb . It all looks unreal .So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend . You always wore that smile everyday , and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way . You will be deeply missed.Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can't believe Disha you're gone. Gone too Soon. [sic]"