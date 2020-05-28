Preksha Mehta was a young actress who had worked in Akshay Kumar's Padman. Earlier this week the actress was found dead in her house. The actress had left a suicide note, and her sudden death came as a huge shock to her family.

Now, days after the incident, her father opened up about the actress' drastic step and why she committed suicide. He said that she was a restless girl and the lockdown had aggravated her situation.

Preksha Mehta's father on her committing suicide

Preksha Mehta was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Monday (May 25). The 25-year-old left her family shocked. The actress had left a suicide note in passing as well. Preksha had moved to Mumbai in 2018 to pursue acting. She had worked in Crime Patrol, Akshay Kumar's Padman and in Laal Ishq and Meri Durga.

Following the incident, Preksha's father opened up about his daughter's sudden death. He said, "Preksha used to remain restless as all shoots had halted due to lockdown. She was upset over the further extension of the lockdown in Mumbai. She never liked sitting idle. Whenever she used to read about the lockdown in the newspaper, I used to tell her that she shouldn't be worried as it's for everyone. We had no idea she will take such a drastic step."

In her note Preksha had written, " Mere toote huye sapno ne mere confidence ka dam tod diya hai, main mare huye sapnon ke saath nahi jee sakti. Iss negativity ke saath rehna mushkil hai. Pichle ek saal se maine bohot koshish ki. Ab mein thak gayi hoon (My shattered dreams have broken my confidence, I can't live with dead dreams. It's difficult to live in this negativity. I have been trying for the past year. I am tired now)." She also wrote on her Instagram story before she died, "Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana (The worst death is that of dreams)."

Her father said he didn't know why she had said that her parents had put pressure on her to get married and said she had told them she would tie the knot once she's earned her name in the film industry. Her loss has shaken her family and all those who knew her.