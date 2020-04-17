Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has been in limelight due to her outspoken nature. She is quite bold and never gets shy about giving her opinion on different social issues in public.

After doing a masturbation scene in 'Veere Di Wedding', the 32-year-old actress was brutally trolled by the netizens. However, Swara is not at all ashamed for featuring in such a scene.

From becoming a voice in the 'Me too' movement to standing tall against the Delhi violence, Swara has been churning out controversies back to back and has proven that she is a queen of social media.

Swara Bhasker opens up on her scary casting couch experience!

Since casting couch has been quite a sensitive and dirty truth of Bollywood, Sawar Bhasker was asked to through up some light upon this topic.

And the actress revealed that even she was on the receiving end of a horrific experience.

In one of her interviews with Mumbai Mirror, Swara opened up about the bitter experience of casting couch when the actress was beginning her Bollywood journey.

The 32-year-old revealed how a director harassed her for a long time. Swara said, "He stalked me during the day and called me through the night. I was asked to go to his hotel room on the pretext of discussing the scene and would find him drinking."

'During the first week itself, he started talking about love and sex and one night, arrived in my room, drunk, and asked to be hugged. It was scary," she added.

Swara Bhasker has faced casting couch multiple times

In fact, in another interview with Indian Express, Swara had recalled how a Bollywood executive, who claimed to be a manager of a famous filmmaker, tried to molest and kiss her during a work meeting.

The Anarkali Of Aarha star was as quoted saying, "When I got out this guy actually tried to kiss my ear and said 'I love you baby' and I kind of did that (gestures shirking away)."

She further continued, "So, he got a mouthful of my hair so I was just like... so that kind of stuff happens. It's all a part of the casting couch, right?"

On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in the film Veere Di Wedding along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania and her bestie Sonam Kapoor.

The movie did quite great on the silver screens. She will next be featuring in the movie 'Sheer Qorma' starring Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta. The film revolves around two women who are in love with each other and throws the light upon the difficulties of belonging to the LGBT community.