Ever since the lockdown has begun, Kareena Kapoor has been redefining friendship goals using social media to catch up with her girl gang. The Jab we met fame actor has a close bond with sister duo Malaika and Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhatt. Her girl gang also includes her elder sister Lolo aka Karishma Kapoor. Together, they are famous for giving out BFF goals.

During quarantine, Kareena Kapoor Khan is spending most of her time with little Taimur and hubby Saif Ali Khan, she also makes sure that she regularly catches up with her real-life Veeres as well. Last night, Kareena had a 'quarantine' video conference with her best friends Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhatt. Though all rest of the girl gang was present, Karisma seemed to be missing out.

She shared a screenshot of her video call as her Instagram story. While Kareena looked sizzling in the red hue frame, we couldn't help but notice Malaika's perfect red lip. Amrita donned a comfy night attire. Going by the screenshot, it's hard to ignore that Malaika is wearing makeup while sleeping. This has attracted the brigade of trolls in the past but looks like, fitness diva Malaika has not learnt from her mistakes.

Checkout Bebo's Insta story, here:

These actresses are known to leave a style statement, wherever they go. Taking 'work from home' a notch higher, Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently shared her picture on Instagram. Sharing her picture on her official Instagram account, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Work from home they said...". Arjun Kapoor couldn't control himself and dropped a comment on the same which read, "Underdressed by your standards..."

From dropping hilarious comments on friend Karan Johar video to advising Arjun to stop being lazy, Bebo is making sure that she stays connected with her friends during the lockdown. She was also spotted reminiscing her 'Veere Di Wedding' days in her Instagram story last night. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of a protagonist in Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.