Kareena Kapoor Khan has been keeping her fans entertained by sharing the glimpses of her personal life on her social media account. She has been actively posting images and has been keeping the track of other's celebrities' posts as well. From dropping hilarious comments on friend Karan Johar video to advising Arjun to stop being lazy, Bebo is making sure that she stays connected with her friends during the lockdown.

While the country is on lockdown, most of the citizens have been asked to work from home and maintain their official work. For a normal citizen, mostly, work from home means sitting in front of a Laptop with comfy clothes and doing the work but nothing can be ordinary when it comes to Kareena Kapoor. In her latest post, she has taken 'Working from home' literally a step ahead and posted a picture donning elegant clothes and a tiger print hat.

Sharing her picture on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Work from home they said...". Now, we all have that one friend who is known to drop the most hilarious comments on our posts. For most of the Bollywood celebrities like Malaika, Kriti, Karan, and Kareena, it's Bollywood's Ishqzaada, Arjun Kapoor.

After finally sharing a boomerang with Maximus doing the house chore, as asked by Bebo, Arjun dropped a hilarious comment on Bebo's work from home post and wrote, "Underdressed by your standards..." Well, no matter how Kareena is dressed up, she's a sight for the sore eyes.

Pasta la vista, ft. Taimur Ali Khan

Known for killer style statements, Kareena has been spotted acing every look such as traditional, western as well as her airport looks. Recently, she shared a picture donning a hand made necklace made by pasta pieces. Sharing the jewellery made by her little munchkin, she wrote, "Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan #QuaranTimDiaries."