Being quarantined, Bollywood celebrities have been reminding their old and carefree days. While some have shared pictures from their childhood, many celebrities have shared pictures from their old films.

Joining the bandwagon, Karisma Kapoor has also shared a beautiful picture the past along with her grandparents and siblings. In the picture shared today by Lolo, teenager Karisma can be seen with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and cousin Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.

The Kapoor children can be spotted happily posing with their grandparents' legendary actor Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor. While Karisma, Kareena and Riddhima are all smiles for the camera, Ranbir, on the other hand, is giving a grimy look. Kareena Kapoor as usual slaying the signature bang hairstyle of the 90s. Seeing the childhood picture of her beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt is all hearts. She has commented heart emojis on the picture.

Check out these adorable Kapoor kids:

Karisma shared the image on her Instagram account and wrote, "Family matters..❤️ #grandparents #cousins #family #love @kareenakapoorkhan @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #ranbirkapoor #flashbackfriday." We can't agree more to Lolo's caption as, during these hard times of pandemic, family and loved ones can help you stay positive. Reposting the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "We've discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family."

Last week, she shared a throwback picture from her old photoshoot with Photographer Avinash Gowarikar. The picture was taken at the time of Raja Hindustani. Sharing the monochrome image of Karisma Kapoor, he wrote, "#FlashbackFriday. My absolute favvvvourite... Lolo!! This photo is from 1998... Just around the time of #RajaHindustani... I didn't have a studio, so this photo (like many others) was shot under her building with natural light... @therealkarismakapoor"

Lolo has been keeping her fans busy with her quarantine posts. From baking to sun-kissed selfies, Karisma has been sharing the glimpse of her personal life amidst lockdown. She was last seen in 'Mentalhood', an Indian drama web series by Ekta Kapoor, on Zee5. Along with Lolo, you can see ace actors like Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth, Tillotama Shome and Dino Morea in the series.