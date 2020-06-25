Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's Hindi movie Rasbhari, starring Swara Bhasker and Ayushmaan Saxena, has hit Amazon Prime Video and received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Rasbhari is a coming-of-age love story, revolving around class 11 student and his growing infatuation for his English teacher. Shantanu Shrivastava has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's directorial venture, which has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 25.

Rasbhari movie story: Set in the small town of Meerut, the movie is about a young boy named Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena) who falls in love with his English teacher Shanu (Swara Bhasker). The teenager soon discovers that his teacher has an alter-ego named Rasbhari who is a seductress. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: A coming-of-age love story are not new to the Hindi audience, as there are several movies made on a similar subject. But Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's treatment of the subject makes Rasbhari an interesting watch. This web series explores issues like patriarchy and suppression of female sexuality, say the audiences.

Performances: Swara Bhasker has delivered a good performance and her glamour is the highlight of Rasbhari. Ayushmaan Saxena has done justice to his role and his performance is one among the attractions of the film. Rashmi Agdekar, Pradyuman Singh, Neelu Kohli, and Chitranjan Tripathi are also good in their respective roles, say the audience.

Rasbhari movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audiences' reactions:

Sarah B @sarahb89749324

Hi! Just finished watching #Rasbhari Swara has done a phenomenal job. I loved her performance. Really loved it till the end. Esp she was looking great in the last scene. Keep doing good job and we love u as an actor and we all know u r an awesome person

LavangaM @HappyGuy1212

#Rasbhari is now streaming on Prime..My long lasting dream to see @ReallySwara in a full too glamour role has finally come true. She's just setting the screen on fire Watched the 1st episode.. I believe it will be a rage among the youth.. FEAST !!! #RasbhariOnPrime

Tanveer @tansworld