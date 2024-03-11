Suriya, a widely acclaimed actor, showcased his support for his wife Jyotika during a special screening of her supernatural thriller, Shaitaan. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Suriya praised Jyotika, calling her his partner and strength. Right since the day the film was announced and until yesterday, Suriya has been seen supporting Jyothika and giving us relationship goals.

Sharing the photo, he took to his social media account and wrote, "To my woman! My partner, my strength! It's a new beginning again with Shaitaan! Proud of everything you do! Lots of respect and love! @jyotika."

Fans applauded their strong bond, expressing admiration for their mutual support. A netizen wrote, "The way they both stood for each other," while another one wrote, "Caption.. She Is So Blessed To Get A Gentle Mahn Like You.. Proud To Be Your Fan Thalaiva."

Jyotika, making a grand return to Hindi cinema after 25 years with Shaitaan, has evolved in her career. Initially seen in the 1998 blockbuster Doli Sajaa Ke Rakhna, she later took a hiatus after marrying Suriya in 2006. The couple, blessed with two children, Diya and Dev, has maintained a harmonious balance between family and career.

Addressing speculations about their separation due to Jyotika's move to Mumbai, she clarified that it was a strategic decision to manage both her profession and her children's education. She highlighted Suriya's unwavering support, stating, "He wants me to be happy, and he prioritizes the well-being of our kids. He is someone with big perspectives."

Shaitaan, a supernatural thriller, features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Janaki Bodiwala. The film, an official remake of the 2023 Gujarati film "Vash," is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios International. With music by Devi Sri Prasad, the movie is a collaborative effort by prominent figures in the industry.

In essence, Suriya and Jyotika's enduring partnership extends beyond personal life to professional realms. As they continue to shine individually in their careers, their collective journey remains an inspiring narrative of love, collaboration, and shared success.