It was around a few days back that Jyothika, opined that the government in the nation should take care of schools and hospitals the same way they look after temples. However, the comments made by Jyothika did not go well with a section of religious extremists, and they started abusing the actress on social media platforms. 3

Suriya supports Jyothika

As the social media attack against Jyothika crossed all borders of obscenity, Suriya, the actress's husband who is a Superstar in Kollywood openly came forward and justified the words of his wife. The actor made it clear that his family stands with Jyothika in this tough time and added that humanity is bigger than any religion.

"Even if trees stay calm, the wind doesn't let them stay the same. My wife's speech at an award function has been doing the rounds on social media and has led debates as well. Her opinion asking people to donate to schools and hospitals as much as temples are seen as a crime. I don't understand why a certain section of people is offended by this. Many spiritual leaders, including Vivekanandar, had always insisted that humanity is bigger than any religion," said Suriya, India Today reports.

Suriya revealed that there is a section of people who think sensibly and support Jyothika. The Singam actor also thanked everyone who supported Jyothika during this controversial time.

Suriya awaiting the release of Soorarai Pottru

Fans of Suriya are now awaiting the release of his new movie Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.

Apart from Suriya, this upcoming movie also stars Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Karunas, Jackie Shroff, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, and Sampath Raj in other prominent roles. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music of this movie, while the camera is cranked by Niketh Bommireddy. Soorarai Pottru is expected to hit the screens in August 2020.