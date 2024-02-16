Kollywood star hero Suriya is currently engrossed in filming his highly anticipated projects. One such project is the ambitious 'Vaadivaasal,' a collaboration with director Vetrimaaran initiated in 2018. The film is based on a novel of the same name. However, the film, produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu's V Creations, hasn't started yet.

Insiders reveal that after wrapping up his current project Kanguva, Suriya will simultaneously work on two projects Karna and Vaadivaasal. Both projects are expected to begin this year and are considered among Suriya's most expensive films. Vetrimaaran will complete Viduthalai Part 2 before fully concentrating on Vaadivaasal.

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her debut alongside Suriya in the eagerly awaited period drama Karna. Renowned director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is at the helm of this collaboration, making it a highly anticipated project for the Indian audience. Under Mehra's direction, Karna is evolving into a cinematic spectacle that goes beyond regional boundaries.'

Suriya's recent appearances include the action-thriller Etharkkum Thunindavan and a cameo role in Lokesh Kanagaraj's hit Vikram. Furthermore, he graced the screen with a guest appearance in R. Madhavan's biographical drama Rocketry: A Nambi Effect.

Looking ahead, Suriya is gearing up for the release of Kanguva, a period action drama directed by Siva and written by Adi Narayana. This film, produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and more. 'Kanguva' is set to hit theaters in early 2024, promising an engaging cinematic experience for fans of the acclaimed actor.

More about Suriya

The actor recently shifted his base to Mumbai for Sarfira, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru as he is one of the producers of the film. The actor is said to be collaborating with director Boyapati Sreenu as well for his next film which will be produced by Geetha Arts.