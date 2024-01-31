Renowned South Indian actress Jyothika recently made headlines by temporarily relocating to Mumbai, sparking rumours about her personal life. Some speculated that her marriage with Suriya was in trouble, hinting at a separation.

Jyothika, however, swiftly dispelled these unfounded rumours. She clarified that her move to Mumbai was solely driven by professional commitments in the film industry. The talented actress disclosed having two exciting Bollywood projects in the pipeline. Additionally, she mentioned that her children are contentedly settled in Mumbai, focusing on their studies.

In a recent interview, Jyothika shared that she took a hiatus from her film career after marriage. Now, as she resumes her career, offers from various languages pour in. To balance work and her children's education, she decided to temporarily move to Mumbai. Once her work commitments are fulfilled, she plans to return to Chennai.

In a previous interview, she spoke about Suriya's supportive stance, stating, "Suriya is a very supportive husband. He prioritizes my happiness and our kids' well-being, showing a broad perspective."

Jyothika has always been outspoken about husband Suriya and never shied away from talking about how beautiful their relationship is. They even started a production house called 2D Productions kids under the name of their children Diya and Dev.

Jyothika's last film, Kaathal - The Core, featuring Mammootty, marked her significant comeback in Malayalam cinema. Released in December 2023, the film received acclaim from both critics and audiences. It addressed the struggle of a man coming to terms with his sexuality in a society where it is often stigmatized.

On the other hand, Jyothika is poised to reenter Hindi cinema with the supernatural horror film Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is set to release on March 8, 2024. She is also slated to play lead roles in two other Hindi films, Sri and Dabba Cartel.

Suriya is currently busy with Kanguva which is slated for a release later this year.