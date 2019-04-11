HBO's Game of Thrones season 8 and Marvel's Avengers: Endgame are the two most talked about projects in the recent times. Both have a mega following and millions of fans are desperately waiting to see these two in April.

Game of Thrones and Marvel Cinematic Universe have created this generation. Years from now, we will be talking about this when coming up with different theories about Game of Thrones season 8 and Avengers: Endgame. On one hand is a fantasy TV series, and the other is a movie which is adapted from several comic books. But there are several similarities between the two.

Crazy Theories:

When it comes to Game of Thrones season 8 and Avengers: Endgame, the internet is filled with hundreds of theories. You will find fans talking about Jon Snow's parentage on one social media platform and if you will scroll a little further, you will find the same fan sharing some meme about Avengers.

For Game of Thrones, fans have been coming up with theories ever since season 1. At that time we had George R. R. Martin's book to refer to but from the last couple of seasons, the show has deviated from the written books. This has made fans to come up with theories about the show and its core characters like the fate of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen and how Cersei Lannister has sent Jaime as her spy.

At the same time, when it comes to Avengers: Endgame, the theories started to surface after the release of Avengers: Infinity War. There were talks among the fans about the movie and all the beloved superhero in the past as well but ever since we lost several of our superheroes in 2018 release of Avengers 3, fans have started coming up with different theories as to how they all are going to be avenged by the remaining survivors.

Impending Deaths:

Death is an integral part of the Game of Thrones. From Ned Stark's death to the execution of Littlefinger, we have seen several deaths in the last seven seasons. And we are sure that in season eight, we are surely going to lose several of our favorite characters. There are several buzzes online that Jon Snow will die in the last episode, whereas, Daenerys Targaryen will be badly wounded in episode 3.

Fans were not too keen to see deaths in Marvel Cinematic World. The only death that really mattered to us was of Loki's as we all knew that he will be back soon. However, Avengers: Infinity War proved that even Marvel movies can be as dark as DC Extended Universe. Besides this, there are speculations that superheroes like Tony Stark and Captain America will die in Avengers: Endgame.

Time Travel:

Game of Thrones was first just a show that showed nudity but over the last couple of seasons, the intensity of drama has tremendously increased. At the same time, as the story progressed, we got to see Bran Stark traveling in time. There are theories that suggest that Bran went back in time to tell the Mad King — Daenerys Targaryen's father — to burn them all. Fans believed that Mad Titan was referring to the White Walkers. In season seven of Game of Thrones, we saw Bran Stark traveling back in time to see the birth of Jon Snow and as per several crazy theories, in the upcoming final season, we are going to witness some sort of time travel again.

In the Marvel world, Time Stone plays an important role in time traveling. The stone was introduced in full capacity in Doctor Strange and it was of great use in Infinity War movie. In Avengers 3, it was revealed that Strange went ahead in time to see the possibility of their winning against Thanos.

Meanwhile, from several previous interviews, fans have speculated that in Avengers: Endgame, our superheroes are going to travel in time to reverse Thanos' decimation.

Night King vs Thanos:

We all know what Thanos wanted in Avengers: Infinity War. He wanted to establish the balance in the universe and for that, he wiped away half the universe. Whereas, we have absolutely no idea what Night King in Game of Thrones wants. There are several theories about him but the details are still in the dark. That being said, Night King and Thanos are here to kill everyone who will come in their way. These two have proved to be the worst enemy of mankind.

Game of Thrones season 8 is going to air on HBO on Sunday, April 14. Whereas, Avengers: Endgame is all set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019.