Avengers: Endgame movie is slated to release on April 26 but ahead of its premiere, Marvel screened first 10 minutes of the movie and now those leaks have surfaced online.

Avengers: Endgame will bring closure to a decade-long saga which started after the release of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. Over the years, we have seen several superhero movies from the Marvel camp and with Avengers: Endgame, we will finally get to see the real end of our favorite superheroes. Ahead of its April 26 release, Marvel screened first ten minutes and now we finally have the details of what the movie will look like in the very first few minutes.

There are several theories that suggest that Mad Titan Thanos will die in the first 20 minutes of Avengers: Endgame movie. But now, we have confirmed information as to how the first ten minutes of Avengers 4 are going to look like.

Warning: Spoilers ahead

There are no solid details about the entire plot of Avengers: Endgame movie but as per the recently screened footage, this is how Avengers 4 is going to look like:

The first scene of the footage featured Tony Stark and Nebula on Benatar — the official name of Guardians of the Galaxy's ship. It means that after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, these two have finally managed to get control of themselves and decided to board the ship in the hope to get back to the planet Earth. But as we all know, the journey is not going to be simple for Tony Stark.

The footage further revealed what we have already seen in the very first trailer of Endgame — Tony's desperate attempt to send a message to Pepper Potts about the possibility of not to be at home on time. However, in addition to this, he tells Pepper that Nebula has helped him in recovering from his wounds and adds that even though he has got some infection, he is recuperating.

Following this, Tony Stark adds that along with Nebula, he has repaired the ship that got damaged before their fight with Thanos.

Another footage shows Tony Stark and Nebula playing paper football. Many are speculating that this is going to be the opening sequence of the movie.

After this, we get to see Nebula back on Earth. There are Steve Rogers, Thor, Black Widow, and others. When Bruce Banner tells the team why the conclusion is going to be any different now if they march to fight against Thanos, Captain Marvel tells him that they have her now. As we know, Carol Danvers can defeat anyone.

In the later part of the revealed footage, Nebula reveals the Avengers that she is aware of Thanos' actual location. As per Nebula, Thanos is now living in "The Garden" where he is spending his remaining days as a farmer.

The Avengers later plan to use the Infinity Stones to undo Thanos' snap. As it turned out, all the Infinity Stones are functional even after Thanos' snap. They all have detected some sort of energy spike similar to the one during the decimation, and this will help them finding Thanos' exact location.

At the very beginning of the movie, all the Avengers will head into space to defeat Thanos once and for all.

Avengers: Endgame movie is ready to release on April 26, 2019.