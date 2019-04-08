Avengers: Endgame movie is only a couple of weeks away and movie's lead star Robert Downey Jr. has finally talked about the ending which we all have been waiting for.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. plays the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man. The character was deeply wounded (physically and emotionally both) after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Along with Nebula, he was left stranded on the planet Titan. In the very first trailer of Avengers 4, we got to see Tony alone in the spaceship, drifting alone in the universe.

After Infinity War, fans were left wondering how the events of Endgame are going to take place. Ever since the release of Infinity War, fans have been coming up with different theories about the superheroes. Most recently, fans were wondering how Ant-Man will crawl up to Thanos' back and will make him explode. Josh Brolin has debunked this theory but nonetheless, the internet is filled with several crazy theories when it comes to Avengers: Endgame. As per Robert Downey Jr., fans will never be able to guess what is going to happen and how the events will unfold in the upcoming MCU movie.

"I guarantee you there is no way anybody could guess what's going to happen," Downey Jr. recently said.

Not only Robert Downey Jr. but other stars of Marvel Cinematic Universe has talked about the Endgame ending. As per Chris Evans, "Every time you think Marvel's pulled every single trick out of the bag, they actually saved the best stuff for this one." Whereas, Jeremy Renner stated that the storytelling of Endgame movie is insane and "you don't know what to expect."

That being said, the most recent trailers of Avengers: Endgame has somehow spoiled Tony Stark's part for a lot of fans. As per the recently released teasers and special look, Tony Stark has finally made his way to the planet Earth and has even asked Steve Rogers aka Captain America to trust him in his fight against the Mad Titan Thanos.

There are several theories that suggest that Avengers: Endgame movie is going to be the last time when we are going to see Robert Downey Jr. playing the role of Tony Stark. Some has even suggested that just like Christopher Nolan's Bruce Wayne, even Tony will get retired and may have cameos in future Marvel movies.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to release on April 26, 2019.