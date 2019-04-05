Brie Larson's debut Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has created history after earning $1.003 billion in the ticket sales worldwide. Captain Marvel has become the third MCU movie in recent years to enter the billion-dollar club.

As per the collection state by BoxOfficeMojo, Captain Marvel has now officially made $1 billion worldwide. After earning this phenomenon amount, this superhero movie has officially dismissed everyone who used to think that a female-led superhero won't fetch big bucks at the box-office collection. As per the report, Captain Marvel has earned $348 million in North America alone. Whereas, it has fetched over $645 million from the international market.

In the international market, China had a lot to contribute to the box-office of Captain Marvel. From China alone, the superhero movie earned over $150 million. Whereas, it earned $40 million from South Korea, $39 million from the UK, and $14 million from India.

Captain Marvel is currently the highest-grossing movie of 2019 and after earning $1.003 billion, it has become the 19th Disney movie to ever achieve something this big.

After earning $1 billion, Captain Marvel has joined the list of seven MCU movie who crossed the billion dollars mark. Movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and others have managed to cross $1 billion at the box-office collection.

Fans will get to see Captain Marvel in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie. From the recently released trailer of Endgame and the released Captain Marvel movie, it looks like killing Thanos would be extremely easy for Carol Danvers. She has traveled across the Universe and it would be interesting to see her perspective on things when we will have Captain America and Tony Stark on the same screen.

After the release of Avengers: Endgame, we will get to see Carol Danvers in several MCU movies. There are speculations of Captain Marvel 2 and apart from this, fans will get to see her in some capacity in other MCU movies. There are chances that she might appear in Doctor Strange 2 or Black Panther 2. Whatever the plot would be, it would always be amazing to see Brie Larson playing the role of earth's mightiest superhero.