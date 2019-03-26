Brie Larson's Captain Marvel movie seems unstoppable. The movie has already made more than $900 million and within a couple of days, it will cross $1 billion mark at the box-office collection. So far, this latest addition to Marvel Cinematic Universe has broken several records.

As per a report by Forbes, in its third weekend, MCU's Captain Marvel has grossed $52.1 million worldwide. In the last 17 days, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson's superhero movie has earned $321.5 million domestically (in the United States and Canada). The collective total of the superhero movie has passed the $900 million mark at the global box-office.

After earning $910.3 million at the worldwide box-office collection, Brie Larson's debut Marvel movie has surpassed previous MCU movies like Iron Man, Iron Man 2, and Thor: Ragnarok. When Captain Marvel will earn $10-15 millions more, it will surpass movies like Deadpool 2, Suicide Squad 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Aquaman, and Spider-Man 3.

Previous superhero movies did exceptionally well in China, for instance, Jason Momoa's Aquaman earned $298.3 million from the Asian-country alone. There were speculations that Captain Marvel will repeat the history but as it turned out Carol Danvers has fewer fans in China as it has only managed to earn $131.8 million since its release.

As of now, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is currently the highest-grossing movie of 2019, the seventh highest-grossing MCU movie of all time, and the 10th highest-grossing grossing superhero movie. There are predictions that in just seven to 10 days, Captain Marvel will officially cross $1 billion marks and by doing that, it would become No. 1 movie in the entire world.

Besides Captain Marvel, Jordan Peele's Us movie was released this weekend and has grossed a record-breaking $87 million at the worldwide box-office. So, it looks like this horror movie would give a hiccup to Captain Marvel in the short run but given the fact that Shazam! (DCEU's superhero movie) is still a week away from its release, fans will still be going to the theaters to watch a superhero movie which will give a chance to Captain Marvel to earn some more money.

Meanwhile, there have been talks about Captain Marvel 2 but fans from around the world are excited to see her fighting next to Avengers in the upcoming superhero movie, Avengers: Endgame.