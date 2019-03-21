Avengers Endgame movie is scheduled to release in April and from the recently released trailer, it seems Earth's mightiest heroes are going to join hands with Captain Marvel to defeat Thanos. As per a recent theory, the Mad Titan is not the real problem as after his defeat, Avengers won't possess the knowledge to reverse his snapping.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos wore the Infinity Gauntlet and got all the Infinity Stones. After killing Vision and getting the last stone, he used all the six stones to end half the universe. During his decimation, we lost several of our superheroes like Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and others.

In the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie, the remaining Avengers are going to come together and will go on a journey towards space to kill Thanos. In the recently released trailer, it was shown that Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and others are heading toward quantum realm or space to find some solution.

As per a recent brilliant theory on Reddit, killing or defeating Thanos is not the big problem here. After Captain Marvel's entry to the group, Thanos seems weaker than ever and would soon surrender but what will create the major issue for everyone is to how they are going to reverse the effects of snap.

After defeating Thanos in the first 20 minutes, Avengers will have to wait several years before they will see Ant-Man. According to the Redditor, since Ant-Man possesses some sort of knowledge about the Quantum Realm, he would come to help the heroes.

"Ant-Man say 'Hi, I have just come back from a trip to Quantum Realm' and they let him explain. He is not the brightest of minds but has access to Pym' particles and tech that the geniuses of Avengers can use. They put together the plan of traveling through the Quantum Realm, time vortex etc super deep science stuff. All the information, scenes from trailers, time gone by, and the transformations of clothes, hairstyle etc are all supporting my theory," writes the Redditor.

The above theory seems brilliant and it is possible that Thanos would die in the very beginning as now Thor will go for the head. Avengers: Endgame movie is scheduled to release on April 26. You can check out the entire theory below: