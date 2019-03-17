Marvel Studios recently dropped the last trailer of Avengers: Endgame. In the upcoming MCU movie, we finally got to see Captain Marvel with the rest of the Avengers and now everyone is rooting for Thor and Captain Marvel to become a couple.

In the new trailer of Avengers: Endgame, we saw several easter eggs like how Tony Stark has made the white spacesuits for all the Avengers and how Hawkeye has been training his daughter to replace him in the future movies. But after the title card, the trailer ends with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) meeting Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who is not fazed by his hammer tricks, which he does on everyone.

In the leaked synopsis of Avengers 4, we learned that before this hammer trick, Captain Marvel tells all the Avengers that they all should head to Thanos and kill him. After Thor gets his Stormbreaker hammer to his side, Captain Marvel simply smirks to the Odinson and has not been afraid of his little trick.

"I like this one," Thor says, somehow suggesting that he is impressed by Carol Danvers' attitude of killing the Mad Titan.

The makers of Avengers 4 might have thought that Captain America's crying or Tony Stark's dialogue would be the highlight of the trailer but as it turned out, fans are overly excited for Thor and Captain Marvel. Several took to their social media handles to express their take on the would-be affair between Thor and Captain Marvel.

Check out a few such hilarious responses:

Iconic.



Thor + Captain Marvel = Thanos.. is f****d



The approval. The smile. The connection. I like this blossoming friendship.



I’m also ready for more Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers content. I’ve missed her. #AvengersEndgame #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/bbVR2Xnz6D — Higher, Further, Faster Baby?Excelsior! (@QueensLaurinah7) March 14, 2019

you fools. you buffons. hes trying to get Valkyrie a date https://t.co/4yTfEx4OMl — b✂️bs (@OR0R0MUNROE) March 14, 2019

CAPTAIN MARVEL MADE THOR SMILE I REPEAT CAPTAIN MARVEL MADE THOR SMILE pic.twitter.com/xMICmsbXns — michael (@thorsbrvce) March 14, 2019

In Marvel Comics, Carol Danvers had a very disturbing history when it comes to dating. In Avengers 200, she was kidnapped by an interdimensional being, Immortus, who made her believe that she was in love with him. Danvers was then raped and impregnated with a child version of Immortus named Marcus.

After Marcus tells Carol Danvers about her history with Immortus, she leaves and heroes like Thor and Tony Stark do nothing to stop her in a hope that she will be happy wherever she will be going.

Well, the comics and movies differ on several grounds. As of now, we are not sure as to what will happen with Thor in Avengers Endgame movie. If he survives the fight then he will surely be a perfect partner for Captain Marvel.