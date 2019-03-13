Captain Marvel is flying higher, further, and faster than any other female-led movie. Brie Larson-starrer Captain Marvel movie is getting love from all the corners. Critics and fans are appreciating the movie and the box-office collection is showing that this female-led movie is surely a winner.

The recently released MCU movie soared to a $155 million opening (in the United States and Canada) and earned a whopping $303.4 million in the international territories. However, it does not mean that Marvel and Disney have earned some big bucks right away.

Captain Marvel is made against a budget of $152 million and as of this week, it has grossed a worldwide total of $456.7 million, which makes it the sixth biggest movie of all-time. That being said, given the huge production budget and the advertising-marketing cost of $300 million, Captain Marvel still has a long way to go before it will break-even.

As per a report by Deadline Hollywood, by the end of its first week, finance executives are predicting that Captain Marvel will touch $750 million at the global box-office collection. When the movie will earn more than $750 million, then only it will pass the break-even number. In the finance world, break-even is the point of balance making neither a profit or a loss.

If Captain Marvel will make $750 million in its first week only then there are chances that by the start of its second week, it will cross $1 billion mark. If it crosses $1 billion, then it will break several records at the global level.

For instance, after crossing $1 billion, it would become the first movie of 2019 to make this much of amount. It would also become the very first female-led movie to cross this enormous mark. It will also become the first superhero movie to feature a female-led one to earn $1 billion. There were expectations from Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman movie but it could only make $821.8 million at the global box-office collection.

After Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel has all the potential to make $1 billion. Even though Captain Marvel leaked online, fans are still preferring to go to theaters to watch the amazing MCU movie.