Captain Marvel released earlier this week and so far has earned $455 million at the global box-office. The movie seems unstoppable and fans are now connecting Carol Danvers to the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie. Marvel Studio head recently revealed some shocking details about Captain Marvel and Nick Fury.

Spoilers ahead for Captain Marvel:

In Avengers: Infinity War, we saw how Nick Fury sent an SOS to Captain Marvel seeking her help. While in the recently released Captain Marvel, we saw how Carol Danvers upgraded young Nick Fury's pager and instructed him to call her when there is an absolute emergency.

However, after the release of Infinity War, fans were wondering why Nick Fury never sent an SOS to Captain Marvel before? There were several incidences like Loki's attack on New York City and the rise of Ultron, which could have been easily handled if Carol Danvers was present.

It was earlier reported that Captain Marvel almost made it to Avengers: Age of Ultron but now Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has offered an explanation that makes us wonder about other theories.

For starters, Kevin Feige stated in his interview with SlashFilm that Captain Marvel instructed Nick Fury to only ask for his help if there is an utter emergency. If one considers the fate of Avengers in the very first movie, then as a group, they all managed to eradicate the alien race. At the same time, Hulk smashed Loki multiple times. Similar to this, in Avengers: Age of Ultron, with the help of Vision, Avengers were able to destroy Ultron for good.

So, it looks like Avengers really did not need Captain Marvel's help. But Kevin Feige's later statement somehow proves that Nick Fury might have sent the SOS for a couple of times.

"The other thing I'd say is how do you know he never hit it? How do we know he never pushed it before? We've never seen him push it before. That doesn't mean he never did," Feige said.

So, it looks like Nick Fury might have called Captain Marvel on some occasions but she could have been busy fighting the galactic war and could not respond back in time.

Whatever the case is, the Avengers now look extra powerful after Captain Marvel finally made her debut into the MCU. It will be revealed in Avengers: Endgame movie how Carol Danvers is going to use her power to defeat Thanos.