Captain Marvel is the latest entry of superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers is going to make her debut in the upcoming Captain Marvel movie and later, she will join the rest of the Avengers in the most-awaited Endgame movie.

Based on the teaser trailers and released plot details, Captain Marvel movie will serve as the origin story to Carol Danvers. The movie will feature Nicky Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in his youth and days when there was no Avengers in the picture.

Besides this, in Avengers: Infinity War, Nick Fury was seen sending an SOS to Captain Marvel before getting decimated. Several fans have earlier asked as to why Nick Fury did not call for Captain Marvel's help in the earlier movies like the time when Loki attacked the New York City or when Tony Stark's AI created havoc in two different continents.

Believe it or not, Marvel had all the intentions to feature Captain Marvel in Avengers: Age of Ultron but the studio decided to dismiss the thought for some logical reasons.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained why they decided not to feature Captain Marvel in Avengers: Age of Ultron movie. During an interview with Birth.Movies.Death., Feige stated that Carol Danvers was in Ultron movie's draft but if they could have brought her to the big screen then the audience would have left asking questions about her origin.

"[Captain Marvel] was in a draft. But to me, it would have done that character a disservice, to meet her fully formed, in a costume and part of the Avengers already when 99% of the audience would go, 'Who is that?' It's just not the way we've done it before," explained Feige in an earlier interview, via Screenrant.

There have been several fans who previously asked as to why Nick Fury never sent a mayday to Captain Marvel. We have covered extensively on it, which you can check here.

Captain Marvel is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The movie is slated to release on March 8 and from the early screening reviews, it looks like there are dark days ahead of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame movie, which is scheduled to release a month later.