Captain Marvel is only two weeks away from its official release and the first reactions of Brie Larson's debut Marvel movie have finally arrived from critics in North America.

As reported on multiple occasions, Brie Larson's Carol Danvers is going to play an important role in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. Carol Danvers is considered the mightiest superhero in the entire Marvel world and her superpowers are surely going to help the Avengers who are trying to move on from the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

The first reactions of Captain Marvel are finally out and it won't be wrong to say that superhero movie lovers are actually falling in love with Brie Larson's portrayal of Carol Danvers. The 29-year-old Larson has received praise for her performances. Several critics have also admired the movie for its surprises.

Check out what several movie experts have to say about Captain Marvel:

#CaptainMarvel is RADICAL! An awesome 90s period piece & total recalibration of the MCU as we know it! From the brief Winter Soldier cameo to the six full episodes of Friends that play consecutively through a majority of the film’s runtime, this might be my favorite MCU flick yet — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is a hit. As a lot of us have been trying to tell a small crowd of folks, please do not hesitate if you are thinking of seeing the film. It’s going to leave you very happy & hoping for more much like Guardians. — ︽✵︽ Thanos ︽✵︽ (@FightOnTwist) February 20, 2019

Some initial #CaptainMarvel reactions:



1. Cat people will love this movie.

2. Several truly magnificent music moments for this 90s kid.

3. Carol's hero moment was very cathartic/true to the female experience, imho.

4. The MCU feels more complete now that Carol is in it. ♥️ — Kayti Burt (@kaytiburt) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is pure joy. I cannot wait for the generation of little girls who will grow up with Carol Danvers as a hero. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 20, 2019

Captain Marvel's star Samuel L. Jackson, who has played Nick Fury in all the MCU movies, has talked about Carol Danvers' superpower including time travel. Jackson has revealed in his earlier interviews how time travel is going to play a major role in bringing Carol Danvers to the present time when Thanos has used all the six Infinity Stones to decimate half the universe.

Even Avengers: Endgame movie synopsis reveals the importance of Carol Danvers. As per the official synopsis, following the devastating events caused by Thanos in Avengers 3 or Avengers: Infinity War, Earth's mightiest heroes do not have time to mourn their losses and the remaining Avengers on planet Earth have to come together to stop the Titan god and "call on the services of Captain Marvel."

Marvel Comics fans have been watching these superheroes on the big screen from the last two decades. From Iron Man to Thor, fans have fallen in love with these superheroes. But at the same time, it was genuinely hard for the creators to bring a new character to the team and make the fans fall in love with her over just one movie.

Endgame movie directors, Joe and Anthony Russo revealed in the past that it was always a concern from their end about one character overpowering other characters, and also added "we're all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so... we found a thoughtful way through it."

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is slated to release on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers: Endgame movie which is slated to release on April 26, 2019.