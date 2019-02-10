Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are going to release one month apart from each other. The one month gap between the two is a very good marketing strategy by Disney as it will reportedly answer how Captain Marvel will be joining the rest of the Avengers in the fight against the Mad Titan.

All the Marvel fans know this for a fact that Captain Marvel is going to play a vital role in Avengers Endgame. As per previous theories, she may help rescue Tony Stark aka Iron Man from the planet Titan, or she may join Steve Rogers aka Captain America in his fight on planet Earth. Marvel movie star Samuel L. Jackson is also going to play a major role in the upcoming Captain Marvel movie. The Glass movie actor has finally revealed how the iconic character is going to find her way into the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War movie.

It was previously revealed that Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nicky Fury in all the MCU movies, has revealed that Captain Marvel has the ability to time travel and fans started to speculate that she may use this ability to defeat Thanos. But as extensively reported in past, Doctor Strange's Time Stone may be the key to defeating Thanos.

Samuel L. Jackson has now hinted that how Captain Marvel will use her ability to travel in time and how she will come in Endgame movie.

"I guess we might figure out that she can do things that nobody else can do," Jackson told Total Film via ComicBookMovie. "She can time travel so maybe she can get ahead or behind or whatever, and figure out what all that is. The fact I have the pager 20 years later - it gets addressed in an interesting sort of way."

Fans have been speculating about time travel in Avengers: Endgame for a long time. There were several theories about Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) that since he was stuck in the quantum realm, he might know how to kill Thanos. Besides this, in the first trailer of Avengers: Endgame, we saw Ant-Man knocking at the Avengers headquarters, which made several to believe that Ant-Man can travel in quantum realm and that he may have a brief idea of time travel.

Avengers Endgame is slated to release on April 26.