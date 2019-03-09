Captain Marvel has finally made her official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the release comes with bad news. Brie Larson's first Marvel movie has been leaked on several torrent sites. Fans are now opting to download the movie instead of going to the theaters to watch it. Captain Marvel 2019 full movie starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers has apparently leaked online. As of now, there are several HD Cam prints available on torrent websites and there are chances that the leak will affect its box-office collection.

The uploaded leaked prints are CAM and HD CAM 720p with good audio quality. Many are predicting that in a couple of days, several torrent sites will upload the 1080p quality of Captain Marvel movie. Over the years, piracy has remained a major concern among movie makers. Soon after the release, several Hollywood movies make their way to the online world, which directly affects the box-office collection.

Captain Marvel movie is the twenty-first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is written and directed by Anna Boded and Ryan Fleck. The movie stars Brie Larson alongside Samuel L. Jackson and is set in 1995. The story follows Danvers as she becomes Captain Marvel after the planet Earth is caught between a galactic war between two different alien worlds — Kree and Skrulls.

In its very first week, Captain Marvel managed to earn over $44 million at the global box-office collection. In the coming two days, movie experts are predicting that it will cross the first $100 million mark and would break several box-office records.

Meanwhile, Captain Marvel is receiving applaus for Brie Larson and Samuel Jackson's performance. Several critics have described the movie as "entertaining, enjoyable, and savvy." On Rotten Tomatoes, this MCU movie seats on 82 approval rating. The website's critical consensus reads: "Packed with action, humor, and visual thrills, Captain Marvel introduces the MCU's latest hero with an origin story that makes effective use of the franchise's signature formula."

Captain Marvel will return in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie and based on her powers and abilities, she would be a great help to all the Avengers who are planning to reverse the actions done by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.