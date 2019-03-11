Marvel Cinematic Universe is having some hard time keeping the secrets. Just a few hours after the release, Captain Marvel's HD prints got leaked on several torrent websites. Now before its official release, Avengers: Endgame movie synopsis is leaked online and now fans are worried for Captain America's fate in the movie.

Captain Marvel was released earlier this week and so far it has earned over $455 million at the global worldwide collection. The movie, however, made its way to the online illegal download world and there are several viewers who are opting to watch it online, rather than going to theaters. In the midst of all this, there are several eyes glued to the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie.

In Captain Marvel's mid-credit scene, we finally got the answers of several questions — how Nick Fury lost his eye and how Carol Danvers is going to make her way to the rest of the Avengers? In the mid-credit scenes, we got to see Captain Marvel sharing the screen space with Captain America for the first time.

Recently, Disney showed a few shareholders some footage from the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie. Afterwards, the possible synopsis of the movie has been leaked online.

The movie synopsis deals with the events which happen after Captain Marvel makes her way to the Avengers' headquarters. After coming back to planet Earth, she accompanies Steve Rogers, Thor, Nebula, Natasha, and others on their way to Thanos' hiding place where they will possibly kill him.

The leaked synopsis suggests that this is going to be the first time when Steve Rogers will go to space and Rocket will apparently warn him not to puke inside his spacecraft.

Along with this, Thor will be impressed by Carol Danvers' attitude and will state that he likes her.

You can check Avengers: Endgame movie plausible synopsis below:

The Avengers Endgame scene they showed was at Avengers HQ, Captain Marvel saying let's go kill Tanos. Nebula says she knows where he is. Rocket says biggest energy surge ever seen on Earth when he used the glove, but it was seen again on another planet shortly after. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

So that's where Thanos is retiring to. Quick exchange between CapA, Natasha, Bruce, Rhodey, and CapM. Bruce asks what guarantee the ey have this ends differently. Cap M says they have her this time. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

Rocket asks who hasn't been to space, Cap A, Rhodey, Natasha raise hands, and Rocket warns them not to puke in his ship and off they go. Cool refection of stars and space stuff on Cap A's eye as we zoom in on him and they warp out of there. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

Directed by The Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame movie is scheduled to release on April 26, 2019. The movie will feature an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo, and others. This is possibly going to be the last time when fans will get to see Captain America on the big screen. There are several speculations that Captain Marvel is going to replace our beloved Steve Rogers in the future MCU movies.