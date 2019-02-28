Avengers: Endgame movie is just around the corner and both Marvel and Disney are trying their best to not disclose details about the most anticipated superhero movie of all time. However, it looks like ace tennis player Serena Williams may have just spoiled Avengers: Endgame by revealing the death of a major superhero.

Spoilers ahead:

The upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie is reportedly going to show the end of several superheroes like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and probably Hulk and Thor will also retire from MCU.

After wrapping up his role in Avengers: Endgame movie, Chris Evans sent a cryptic tweet which made several to think that Endgame movie is going to be the last one where we get to see Captain America. These speculations were later dismissed but it looks like the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is surely going to be the last one where we will see Steve Rogers.

In a now-deleted Instagram video, ace tennis player Serena Williams is seen present at the Academy Awards. In the below-attached video, William and the person she is talking to are at the ceremony area, where they shot some footage of Chris Evans, while they pretended to take a selfie.

In the video, Chris Evans is in the background and is seen talking to another person. But what has made everyone talking about the video is there comes a point where Serena Williams can be reportedly heard saying that she felt bad after learning that he (Chris Evans) died in that movie, Avengers. At this point, her friend reminds her that this is a "secret."

As of now, no one knows for sure if Serena Williams attended the advanced screening of Avengers: Endgame. So, it must be possible that she might be only joking.

Even if the statement holds any truth and Steve Rogers aka Captain America will die in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie then it would surely be heartbreaking for all the Marvel fans. Over the years, Chris Evans has made this superhero legendary and if the actor decides to stop playing the role then also his fans would understand.

At the same time, given there are so many theories about Avengers: Endgame, Captain America's death is one of the most talked about theory. We all will find about the fate of Steve Rogers when Avengers: Endgame will finally release on April 26, 2019.