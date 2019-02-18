Avengers Endgame movie is only two months away from its official release. And the Fans of MCU are eagerly waiting to see how Marvel decides to end this phase of its superhero movies. There have been several speculations regarding the fate of Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), but it looks like, he may survive the biggest fight of his life.

In Avengers: Infinity War, at the very beginning, when Tony Stark and Pepper Potts are strolling through the park, Dr. Strange emerges through the portal. Dr. Strange informs Tony of Thanos' threat and at the end, he congratulates Pepper for the wedding. His exact words were, "Oh, congratulations on the wedding by the way."

This dialogue somehow signifies that Tony Stark and Pepper Potts are already married and Dr. Strange is wishing them for their big day.

However, later in the movie, when Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian attack the New York City and Cull is shown overpowering Iron Man and Spider-Man, we see how Dr. Strange's friend Wong steps in and teleports Cull to a deserted plain. Iron Man thanks Wong by saying, "Wong, you are invited to my wedding."

Dr. Strange and Tony Stark's statements regarding the "wedding" are contradictory to its core. On one hand, Strange is wishing them for the marriage; whereas, Tony is inviting Wong for something which will happen in near future.

Does it mean that Dr. Strange already knows that Tony Stark and Pepper Potts will get married in the time to come? Or is he simply wishing them for their upcoming marriage?

At the same time, it was shown in Spider-Man: Homecoming when Peter Parker refuses to join the Avengers, leaking Tony to "find something to tell the press" gathered in the next room, we saw how Happy gave Tony the engagement ring to Tony, which he was keeping safe from a long time. So, Dr. Strange's wish can also indicate that he might only be wishing the couple on their engagement.

It was revealed in the past that Dr. Strange's Time Stone is going to play a major role in Avengers: Endgame movie. Maybe Ant-Man will let Steve Rogers know about the quantum realm and somehow takes them to the "only way" to defeat Thanos, which Dr. Strange saw in those 14 million possibilities.

As of now, these are nothing but speculation and theories about the fate of our favourite characters from the Avengers movie. More will be unveiled when Marvel's highly anticipated film will release on April 26.