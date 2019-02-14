Avengers Endgame movie is going to show the final defeat of Thanos at the hands of Avengers. With the upcoming movie, Marvel is irrevocably going to answer all the questions which it has been building since Iron Man and Captain America: The First Avenger. However, there are several who think that Thanos might not be the primary villain in Avengers: Endgame movie.

As per a Redditor, Avengers: Infinity War had major plot points taken from Jim Starlin's Infinity Gauntlet comics and in the same comics, Thanos' "snap" was reversed and as per recent speculations, the remaining Avengers will also try to reverse the "snap" in the upcoming Endgame movie.

"Kronos is an entity who controls time, I think Avengers will travel to QR to ask Kronos for help and defeat Thanos but Kronos will give them time-traveling wrist device for his own selfish reason and as The Avengers defeat Thanos," writes the fan.

In the Marvel Comics, Kronos (sometimes also spelled as Chronos) has a long history. He has first appeared in the Iron Man comics, where he created Drax the Destroyer, a being intended to kill his own grandson — Thanos.

In the comics, Kronos is considered one of the mightiest being in the Universe. He was originally one of the Eternals of Earth and due to an explosion caused by an experiment, he apparently loses his physical form. However, the energy from the explosion resulted in the other Eternals of Earth becoming immortal and obtaining several cosmic powers. Kronos later became a cosmic entity with the ability to achieve virtually any effect just by simply willing it.

Kronos also appeared in Captain Marvel comics where Thanos comes into possession of the artifact the Cosmic Cube and even use it to imprison him. But most importantly, this character appears in the Infinity Gauntlet in which all the cosmic heroes (Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Hulk, Thor, and others) unite to put an end to Thanos.

Apparently, this is not the first time when such theories have surfaced over the Mad Titan. Earlier this year, there were speculations that Thanos is being controlled by Loki. There was another theory that suggested that Thanos is being controlled by the Mind Stone and all the actions which he executed in the Avengers: Infinity War were actually because of Mind Stone.

Everything will be answered when Avengers Endgame will premiere in April.

Check out the entire theory below: