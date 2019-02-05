Sunday Super Bowl 2019 delivered what all the Marvel fans were hoping for — a whole new trailer of Avengers: Endgame. With the second trailer, fans got to learn a few things about the upcoming Marvel movie but at the same, the trailer was so beautifully edited, it did not reveal too much.

In the new Super Bowl LIII trailer for Avengers: Endgame, viewers saw how the world is reacting after the Thanos "snap". From the looks of the trailer, it looks like the Endgame movie will have some time jump as the entire planet is trying their best to move on after the heartbreaking events shown in Avengers: Infinity War.

At the same time, there are few heroes who haven't given up yet and these will be the Avengers who survived the Thanos "snap".

The trailer begins by showing the apocalyptic skyline of New York City and slowly reveals a support group for those left behind. We then see Tony Stark teaming up with Nebula, the only other survivor from Titan. Together, they both are trying to build something, maybe a way to planet Earth or some sort of medium which will let them communicate with the rest of the Avengers.

The next shot show Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff, Rhodey, and Bruce Banner all coming out from the Avengers compound and looking up in the sky — this may be the point where Captain Marvel will enter their lives. We then see Rocket Raccoon, who was absent from the first trailer of Avengers: Endgame. Since most of his team from the Guardians have disappeared and Rocket is stuck on Earth, chances are he might be looking for some kind of weapon which he can use. The only person he personally knows is Thor, who looked pretty grim in the first trailer.

Meanwhile, Thor can be seen somewhere in Wakanda. Without their King, the condition of Wakanda must be severe and the Asgardian can actually help the country during this tough time.

Soon after that, viewers see a shot of Hawkeye as Ronin. The split second does not reveal too much about him but given the fact that he was missing from Infinity War, looking at him in the trailer serves as candy to the sore eyes.

The most emotional shot of the teaser trailer of Avengers: Endgame is the moment when we see a close shot of Steve Rogers' hand, who is tightening his iconic shield which he gave away after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

The very last shot shows all the Avengers walking through the compound against the backdrop of setting sun.

From the Sunday Super Bowl trailer, it looks like fans will be in a treat of surprises when Avengers: Endgame will premiere in April.