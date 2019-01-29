Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe are eagerly waiting to see the first full-length trailer of Avengers: Endgame. As per recent reports, fans can expect to see the trailer during a game of the Super Bowl on February 3.

During the upcoming game of the Super Bowl 2019, Disney will have an "undisclosed" amount of TV spots airing. As of now, the report by Ad Age does not disclose as to how many spots are allocated to Disney but given the fact that the Sunday's big game will be viewed by at least 50 million households, Disney may end up revealing the full-length trailer of its upcoming big projects like Frozen 2 and Avengers: Endgame.

Fans got to see Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Thor and other superheroes in the previously released teaser trailer of Avengers 4. Since the upcoming sequel to Avengers: Infinity War will bring an end to this ongoing phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe — a lot is riding on it and new footage during the Super Bowl may just take the fans' expectations to a whole new level.

In addition to this, during the last year's Super Bowl, fans got to see footage from Avengers: Infinity War so Marvel experts are speculating the same for Endgame. Marvel insider Jeremy Conrad has even tweeted about this saying that Marvel did the same for Avengers 3 but added that nothing has officially been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Disney's other projects like Star Wars: Episode IX, Toy Story 4, Dumbo, and Frozen 2 would also make an appearance during the huge Super Bowl commercial. Jon Favreau's The Lion King remake could also make it to the screens during Sunday's big game and so does Will Smith's upcoming live-action Aladdin movie.

Furthermore, millions of Marvel fans are eagerly waiting to see the most awaited movie on the big screen. Before its official release in April, fans are hoping to get some clues about the Avengers in the upcoming trailers. Earlier this month, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was asked if the marketing team would only be showing first few minutes of the movie to avoid any kind of spoilers, he stated the following:

"I'd call it somewhat accurate. As was the case with a lot of our films, this one, in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets."

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to release on April 26.