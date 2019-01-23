Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to release in a few months but fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see a full-length trailer of the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. The upcoming movie is going to show a full-fledged fight between the Avengers and Thanos.

As of now, there are several theories when it comes to the Mad Titan and now, it looks like his childhood is going to play a vital role in the upcoming superhero movie.

In the Marvel comics books, Thanos first appeared in 1973 and has been portrayed as the most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe. Over the years, he has clashed with many superheroes including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four.

As per the published comics, Thanos was born on Saturn's moon Titan as the son of Eternals A'lars and Sui-San. The young Thanos carries the Deviants gene, which means that while the Eternals has godlike power and good looks, Deviants are the most part hideous.

Upon knowing the fact that her son would destroy all the life in the universe, Sui-San attempted to kill Thanos but was stopped by her husband, A'lars. The scene of Sui-San attempting to kill him haunted the young Thanos in the nightmares for years.

In addition to this, during his early school days, Thanos was a pacifist -- someone who opposes all sorts of wars and violence. He spent most of his days playing with his brother Eros of Titan and their pets. However, things for Thanos changed completely when he entered his adolescence as it was that time of his life when he becomes fascinated with death and nihilism. He even worshipped death and would later fall in love with the physical embodiment of death, Mistress Death.

To be with Mistress Death, he was supposed to exterminate the population of Titan, so he had done it.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos is shown killing half the universe. Is it possible that he is still trying to impress Mistress Death or is he just trying to make this entire universe a better place but his way is the way of death?

Thanos' childhood and his teenage years have unquestionably shaped his adult life. As of now, it is not revealed if the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie will follow the storyline of Marvel comics but if it does, it would be interesting to see who will portray the young Thanos and how the creators will try to bring his childhood memories into the main narrative.