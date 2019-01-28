Avengers: Endgame is a few months away from its official release and fans from around the world are hoping to see the first full-length trailer by the end of this week. At the same time, the previously released teaser of Avengers 4 has given the fans enough room to speculate about. A recent theory, however, points in a totally new direction — the connection between Avengers: Endgame and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Star Trek fans who are also ardent lovers of Marvel Cinematic Universe are speculating that there is a key to defeating Thanos in the final episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation titled, All Good Things.

In the two-hour long finale, viewers witnessed how Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) jumped through time and the formation of an anomaly that defies the casualty and the whole situation turns out to be a test that allows the Captain to demonstrate human potential to the Q continuum by making an intuitive jump of thought to understand it further. At the same time, to understand and later destroy the anomaly before it actually destroys the human race.

As per the latest Avengers: Endgame theory by a Redditor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and the remaining Avengers may have the similar situation here. The Redditor posted an interesting theory that speculates on three different timelines — Captain America, Ant-Man, and Natasha will be confronting Thanos in 2012 New York; Thor and the Guardians will be looking for the Mad Titan and the decimated Avengers in the present time, and Iron-Man will be saving the love of his life Pepper Potts and their unborn child in the future.

"Tony Stark could be confronting all the timelines simultaneously, alone from the Benatar, because that's the only thing left or maybe because of a random anomaly in the timelines, Tony is left behind in space, alone. And this is how the film begins," said the interesting Redditor's theory.

What makes this theory more interesting is the fact that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been a fan of Star Trek and has even compared the upcoming sequel to 2018's Avengers: Infinity War with the finale episode of Star Trek. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kevin said, "That [All Good Things...] to me is one of the best series finales ever. That wasn't about death. Picard went and played poker with the crew, something he should have done a long time ago, right?"

Fans will get to know more about this Avengers: Endgame will be similar to Star Trek: The Next Generation's finale episode when the superhero movie will release later in April.