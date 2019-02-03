Accept it or not, there are millions of fans who are ardent followers of Marvel's Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Everyone was left in shock after Marvel's most prominent villain met his early demise by the hands of Thanos at the very beginning of Avengers: Infinity War.

Over the last couple of months, several theories have speculated that Loki has tricked once again but now a particular theory stats that Loki might be controlling the Mad Titan without his awareness.

As per a Redditor, just to avenge his defeat in New York, Loki planned everything. Loki first faked his own death, then controlled Thanos using the Mind Stone, who in turn decimated half the universe, claims the theory.

"I believe he has taken control of Thanos' mind sometime in the first Avengers movie and that he's using Thanos and his gauntlet to collect the stones for himself. I believe he is the main antagonist in the series, form the first film all the way to the upcoming 'Endgame,'" the theory on Reddit reads.

In the Marvel Comics, Loki is shown as the adopted brother and often the enemy of Thor. The character is based on the Norse deity of the same name and in several movies, he is depicted as an antihero.

Given the fact that Tom Hiddleston is going to reprise his role in Avengers: Endgame, there are chances that there might be some truth behind this wild and crazy theory. At the same time, if the Avengers will use time travel to undo everything, then Thor might save his own brother from dying.

As earlier reported, there are other famous theories about Avengers: Endgame when it comes to Loki. As per another speculation, during the early scenes of Avengers: Infinity War, Loki did not die by the hands of Thanos. Instead, he faked his death once again. To prove the point, the Redditor stated the fact that throughout the Marvel movies, Loki is shown using his right hand except in two movies, where he faked his death.

In Thor: Dark World and Avengers: Infinity War, Loki was shown using his other hand and it has led many to believe that Thor's brother is, in fact, very much alive.

Fans will learn the truth about Loki's death in April when Avengers: Endgame will release worldwide.