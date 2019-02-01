Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe will be glad to know that before the release of Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, there are reports that Marvel Studios could begin the production of a standalone Black Widow movie. At the same time, there are some speculations that unlike previous movies in MCU, Black Widow will be an R-rated project.

As per reports, on a screenplay written by Jan Schaeffer, director Cate Shortland is preparing for Black Widow's stand-alone movie. As per a report by Crazy Days & Nights, Marvel Studios will make Black Widow their first R-rate movie.

However, the reason behind this decision would not be appreciated by fans. As per the site, "if the experiment goes horribly wrong they have a woman to blame for it which is what this studio wanted."

As earlier reported, the upcoming Black Widow movie will reportedly serve as the origins story to the highly skilled Avenger.

As per the alleged plot detail, at birth, Natasha Romanova aka Black Widow was handed to the KGB, who groomed her to become its secret operative in the United States. After U.S.S.R. breaks up, she will be ordered to kill but will be saved by Hawkeye. As per reports, the upcoming Black Widow movie will find Natasha living in the United States 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union.

In the Marvel comics world, the iconic character was first introduced as a Russian spy and served as an antagonist to Tony Stark. After she joined spy agency, S.H.I.E.L.D., she was moved to the United States and worked closely with Tony Stark and the other Avengers. Unlike the other Avengers, Natasha does not posses any super powers but her expertise lies in martial arts which is enhanced by biotechnology that makes her body resistant to aging.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson has portrayed the role of Natasha Romanova. If the character will survive Avengers: Endgame, then there are chances that Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role in the standalone Black Widow movie. If the character dies by the hands of Thanos, then Marvel Studios will recast for the role.

Black Widow has no official release date but there are speculations that this superhero action movie by Marvel will release some time in 2020.