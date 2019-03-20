Marvel Studios is having an amazing start of 2019. Brie Larson's superhero Captain Marvel movie is inching towards $1 billion and there are chances that it will also break the box-office records of Aquaman, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War.

As per the recent box-office collection, Captain Marvel has now made $760 million internationally. Since the movie had a total production and advertising cost of $300 million, it was predicted by financial experts that it would need to gross $750 million if it has to break even. Now the movie has already crossed that mark making it a success story.

After earning $760 million, Captain Marvel has surpassed DCEU's Justice League which earned $658 million. It has also surpassed movies like Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Suicide Squad. As of now, this movie sits at No. 22 spot on the list of superhero films.

The movie is still short a few million dollars if it wants to cross Aquaman and Avengers: Infinity War. Both the movies have made over a billion dollars and it would take another two weeks for Captain Marvel to gross that mark. If it does cross $1 billion, then Captain Marvel would officially surpass 2017's Wonder Woman movie, which earned $821.8 million against a budget of $150 million.

Apart from earning such enormous money, Captain Marvel is earning praises for Brie Larson's portrayal of Carol Danvers. Many have even called it the best superhero movie of all time. Several MCU fans have stated that Captain Marvel is even better than Wonder Woman and other female-led movies. On Rotten Tomatoes, Captain Marvel sits at a 79 percent approval rating. Many movie critics have stated that Captain Marvel has reminded us that superhero movies can also be fun.

Meanwhile, there are talks about Captain Marvel 2 but before we get to see a possible sequel, viewers will see Brie Larson playing Carol Danvers in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie. In the most-awaited superhero movie of all time, Captain Marvel is going to help the Avengers in their fight against Thanos. Based on the recently released Avengers: Endgame trailer, fans are also hoping that Thor and Captain Marvel should date in the future MCU movies.