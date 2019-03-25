Avengers: Endgame will be the very first superhero movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which will show Captain Marvel fighting alongside the Avengers. Their main objective would be to end Thanos and somehow, reverse the snap. But why exactly does Captain Marvel need the Avengers if she is the most powerful superhero out there?

In Captain Marvel, we saw Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) projecting some extraordinary superpowers. She was shown going into space without the use of any special mask. She blasted the energy of Tesseract via her photon blasts. At the same time, she destroyed the entire spaceship singlehandedly.

In Captain Marvel's mid-credit scene, it was also revealed how she teleported from one end of the Universe to planet Earth within seconds. In the comics and the subsequent movies, she is shown an equal to the Mad Titan.

Captain Marvel's teleportation has led many into believing that she has mastered the power of Space Stone. Her extraordinary power shows that Power Stone holds no effect on her whatsoever. So, if she is this strong then why does she actually needs the Avengers to defeat Thanos?

With this much energy, all she has to do is to find Thanos, go to his hiding place and kill him. It could be that simple. But in the 22nd Marvel movie, things are not going to be this easy.

In the recently released Captain Marvel movie, we saw Carol fighting off her enemies and destroying everything with just a single blink but it was not shown that she can actually kill or destroy someone who possesses all the six Infinity Stones. In all her travels, she might not have come across someone this dominant.

It is true that she can kill Thanos easily but she will be needing Captain America, Thor or Hulk to divert the Mad Titan. Destroying someone like Thanos is not going to be a piece of cake, else anyone could have done it in the past.

At the same time, it is always important to learn about your enemy before marching towards him. Tony Stark and Doctor Strange know first hand what powers Thanos has and what are his weak points. Captain Marvel can learn a thing or two from the Avengers that will help her in killing the Mad Titan Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame movie is scheduled to release on April 26.