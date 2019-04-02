Avengers: Endgame movie tickets are finally on sale and ahead of its April premiere, Marvel Entertainment has released the special look of all the Avengers, including Thanos.

In the recently released teaser trailer of Avengers, we finally got to see Captain America and Tony Stark shaking hands, Tony Stark hugging Pepper Potts, and how Mad Titan Thanos still has his own philosophies. Here's a scene-by-scene breakdown of the released special look of Avengers: Endgame.

The trailer opens to a wide-angle shot of a big city. Cut-to we see Bruce Banner as he says, "If we do this, we will be going in short-handed." To this, James Rhodes slyly says, "Yeah, you mean because he killed all of our friends?"

The scene then cuts to an outside location where we see Black Widow sitting under the rain. She is possibly crying.

"We owe this to everyone who is not in this room... to try," Black Widow says.

The Avengers Endgame theme music starts to play from this point. Rocket Raccoon and Nebula are sitting on the stairway on Earth and it would be a shot after Tony Stark's successful return to the planet Earth. We now hear Tony Stark saying, "It's not about how much we have lost."

The next shot brings Tony Stark hugging Pepper Potts and now fans of MCU can relax as these two finally got back together.

"It's about how much we have left..." Tony Stark continues.

Following which, Iron May zooms into the sky as the tempo of the music increases. Hawkeye is now seen standing in the room. His latest tattoos are something related to pirates or some Asian gang. Maybe he had joined some Asian-gang after his family was decimated following the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

We then see Thor and Captain Marvel's romantic scene, are they going to date in future MCU movies? Well, we just have to wait and watch.

Tony Stark continues saying, "We are the Avengers... we got to finish this."

Post this dialogue, we see all the Avengers standing for something, including Scott Lang/Ant-Man. In the next shot, we see Captain America and Tony Stark sharing the screen where Tony asks Steve if he trusts him or not? For this, Rogers shakes his hands and says, "I do."

All the Avengers are now shown leaving the planet Earth in the big spaceship. Captain Marvel and Rocket are on the pilot's position. Steve Rogers is sitting at the back along with Black Widow, Thor, and James Rhodes. It might be possible that since this is going to be the last film featuring Steve Rogers, Marvel has casually brought Captain Marvel to the pilot's seat, letting everyone know that from now she is going to be the Captain.

Tony Stark is seen holding a photo frame of him and Peter Parker in which it looks like Parker has won some honor. They have a V-sign over their head, possibly Happy's hands making fun of them.

Steve Rogers is now seen falling on the ground and he is not looking too good. We hear Thanos in the background saying, "you could not live with your own failure..." A defeated Tony Stark is seen standing on this apocalyptic-looking planet and Thanos' voice continues, "where did that bring you? Back to me!"

The Mad Titan Thanos finally arrives on the screen.

Avengers: Endgame movie is scheduled to release on April 24, 2019, in China, and in the United States and other countries, it will release on April 26, 2019.