A nurse in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, went through a horrifying experience when a stalker cut off her ear while she was on her way to work on Friday.

The victim, Pushpa, is a 39-year-old nursing assistant and her attacker Nithin (35) is an ambulance driver from the neighbouring district. The two knew each other. But later on Nithin, who thought that Pushpa was close to him, began suspecting that she was getting too close to others. He came to Thiruvananthapuram to make sure that she wasn't talking to anyone else.

On the morning of May 31, Nithin confronted Pushpa near the Medical College Hospital and went on to cut her ear off, reports The News Minute.

"Pushpa lives in a hostel near the Medical college hospital where she works as a nursing assistant. She was on her way to work in the morning when the accused used a knife and cut her ear off. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim's entire ear was cut," an investigating officer was quoted as saying by TNM.

He added: "The accused had travelled to Thiruvananthapuram as he knew the victim earlier. He had worked as an ambulance driver in Victoria Hospital, Kollam. They were close and he thought that the victim was getting close to others."

An officer, who was on his morning walk, saw the incident and rushed the nurse to the Medical College Hospital for treatment. A case was registered against Nithin under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

This isn't the first time that a woman was harmed by a stalker. Earlier this year, a woman was set ablaze by a stalker in Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, in broad daylight. She succumbed to her injuries a week after the incident.