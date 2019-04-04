In another shocking incident, a woman was set ablaze by a stalker in Kerala's Thrissur district on Thursday (April 4) morning.

A 22-year-old Neethu was set ablaze by the accused Nitheesh at her house. Neethu was a student of Axis Engineering College at Kodakara and the accused is a resident of Vadakkekadu village in the district.

Nitheesh had gone to her house in Chiyyaram on Thursday morning and they got into an argument over something following which the accused poured petrol over her body and set her on fire.

Even though her family members tried to douse the fire, they failed to save her. It is alleged that Nitheesh has been stalking her for a while and she had rejected his proposal and he murdered her as an act of revenge for rejecting him. The victim's body was found inside the bathroom with major burns all over her body.

After the incident, Nitheesh tried to run away but was caught by the family members and neighbours. The police have taken him to custody.

This is the second case reported from Kerala this year, On March 12 another teen stalker had poured petrol over a nursing student in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district.

(awaiting further details)