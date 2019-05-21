A major fire broke out at an umbrella shop in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (May 21) morning.

The incident took place at Chellam Umbrella Mart located in a commercial building at the crowded MG Road in the city. No casualties or injuries have been reported as the shop was closed for business.

The shop has been completely gutted in the massive fire, destroying everything inside it. All the stocks have been charred in the incident. The reason behind the incident is unknown.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighters are trying hard to prevent the fire from spreading to other shops. the people staying in the nearby areas including other shop keepers have been evacuated to safety.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)