The wife of an IPS officer has sought the help of Meerut Police in Uttar Pradesh to take action against her husband for regularly beating her 'black and blue' over dowry for several years.

Namrata Singh, 32, has filed a case against Amit Nigam for continuous physical and mental torture. Nigam is posted in New Delhi as Assistant Commandant with the 6th Nagaland Armed Police Battalion (NAP).

Namrata alleges that Amit has been torturing her mercilessly over several things and in the latest incident, he physically tortured her for hours at their Gurgaon residence on April 30. She said that things became more intense after she got to know about Amit's extra-marital affair after she checked his laptop and mobile.

On April 30, after Namrata returned home from work, Amit brutally thrashed her using his belt till she fainted. Unable to bear this torment, she left the house and went to live with her parents in Meerut and decided to file a case.

Namrata and Amit hail from Meerut and got married in November 2015. She said that a few days after marriage, her in-laws started demanding dowry of Rs 1 crore. "I accompanied my husband when he was transferred to Dimapur in Nagaland. But, he also started beating me over dowry," said Namrata, reports TOI.

The Nauchandi police station in Meerut has booked Amit under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimation) and 323 (voluntary causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to reports, Amit and his parents were also slapped with relevant sections of the Dowry Prevention Act. Meerut SSP Nitin Tiwari told TOI that an FIR was immediately filed after Namrata approached the police.

"There are grave charges against the accused who is a serving IPS officer. Our investigation has begun and the law will take its course irrespective of who the offender is," Tiwari said.