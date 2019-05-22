A man arrested for attacking his family members was found dead inside the toilet of a police station in Kerala's Kottayam district on Tuesday. U Navas was arrested late on Monday and was found hanging with his lungi (loincloth) in the visitor's washroom at Manarcadu police station.

According to police, Navas was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by his brother, a transgender person, after they had an altercation. Navas had attacked his family members in an intoxicated condition.

On Tuesday morning, Navas had asked for permission to use the washroom at 9.15 am. When the police realised that he had not returned for quite a while, they broke open the door to find him dead at 10.30 am. He was hanging from the window, reports The Hindu.

"Since he was not coming out after quite some time, the officers checked the toilet and he was found dead by hanging to the window using his lungi," a police officer was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

Navas' body was taken for post-mortem to the Government Medical College Hospital.

An investigation was launched after Navas' body was taken to the hospital on whether he was subjected to custodial torture during his time at the police station. The investigation showed that he did not undergo any form of torture but the police officials were called out for not ensuring his safety.

Ernakulam Range IG Vijay Sakhare has ordered a probe to take strict action against the negligent police officers.