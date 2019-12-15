Reports about Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor making her debut alongside Arjun Reddy star Vijay Devarakonda had been doing the rounds for a while now. And if the latest reports are to be believed, Janhvi has finally come on board for Puri Jagannadh's directorial opposite Vijay Devarakonda, thanks to her mentor Karan Johar.

A few days ago, there were reports that Puri Jagannadh has joined hands with Karan Johar for pan-India release of his upcoming Telugu film fighter starring Vijay Devarakonda. The two along with Charmy Kaur had been in talks for the past few weeks discussing on how they could make the film pan-India.

And since Karan Johar liked the subject of the film, he agreed to the collaboration as a distributor in the North market. And it looks like, during the discussions, KJo pitched Janvhi's name to be the film's heroine.

It is being also said that Puri has even narrated the script of his action-entertainer to Janhvi and Sridevi's daughter has already given her nod to the film. Interestingly, the film will also mark Boney Kapoor's Telugu debut as a producer and Vijay Devarakonda's Bollywood debut.

"Even actresses such as Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey were approached for the part, but things did not materialise. However, Karan Johar was instrumental in getting Janhvi Kapoor on board. The actress is still working her date diary, and in all probability, she might commence shooting in February," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

On Koffee With Karan, Janhvi had expressed her aspirations about sharing screen with Vijay Devarakonda who she admires down south. And it looks like, Janhvi's dream will finally come true in the days to come.