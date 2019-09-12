Young Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda has joined Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan to protest against uranium mining in the Nallamala forest in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana.

The Forest Advisory Committee under the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change gave approval to the Department of Atomic Energy for a survey. The exploration of uranium over 83 square kilometres is now underway. The people of Nallamala fear that this development will not only affect the environment but also damage biodiversity.

Post this survey, some social activists and opposition leaders are protesting against the proposed uranium mining in the Nallamala forest area along the Krishna River. On Monday, Pawan Kalyan joined hands with Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao to protest against the Centre's plan. He said that Jana Sena Party will extend its support for Save Nallamalla campaign.

Pawan Kalyan tweeted photos of pages from a book named Myth and the Modern World and quoted some lines from it, "#SaveNallamala Earth doesn't belong to man, man belongs to Earth. — In 1852, the United States Government inquired about buying the tribal lands for the arriving people of the United States, & the Chief Seattle wrote a marvellous letter in reply."

After Pawan Kalyan, Vijay Devarakonda is the next celeb from the film industry to join Save Nallamala campaign. He tweeted a photo stating that the uranium mining will destroy nearly 20,000 acres of the Nallamala forest. Renewable energy sources like uranium can be bought, but not the forests. Continue to read his complete statement shared on Twitter.

20,000 acres of Nallamala at Risk of being destroyed. We have destroyed our lakes, flooded our states, caused drought in others, polluted most of our drinking water sources. The quality of our air is deteriorating everywhere, while multiple cities are running out of water, to drink, brush, shower, wash, everything. And we continue to justify destroying any small good that is left. Next in line are the lush green Nallamala forests. If all you want is non renewable source like Uranium -buy it.. Uranium konokovachu - Forests konnocha? If we can't afford it, develop renewable solar energy, put solar panels on every rooftop, make it compulsory. For anyone trying to justify it - WTF will we do with Uranium and electricity when we don't have breathable air and drinkable water. #SaveNallamalla