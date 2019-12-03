Sridevi's sudden death had been a major loss for the industry, but it is her husband Boney Kapoor, who seems to be still unable to overcome the tragedy.

At a recent event, which was also attended by Deepika Padukone, Boney broke down in tears while remembering India's "first female superstar", Sridevi. The film-maker got so emotional that he could not hold back his tears and Deepika had to step up to console him with a hug.

"He first had tears then started sobbing and Deepika Padukone, who was also present for the launch of Satyarth Nayak's book Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar, had to hug and console him to stop his tears. He has still not gotten over her sudden death," The Asian Age quoted an eyewitness as saying.

Boney still mourns the tragedy

Earlier also, Boney was seen unable to control his tears whenever he remembered Sridevi. First, he had broken down while accepting an award on behalf of his late actress last year. Later too, he was seen getting teary-eyed at various events.

Sridevi's death

The iconic actress was found dead on February 24, 2018, at a hotel room's bathtub in Dubai. She was present there for a relative's marriage. The cause of her death was declared to be accidental drowning.

Meanwhile, Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who had made an impressive debut with Dhadak, already has a couple of promising films in her kitty. First, she will be seen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena. Then she will feature in big-budget multi-starrer film Takht that also has Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.