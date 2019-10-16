Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor was extremely close to her mother, and she remembers everything that the late actress had advised her before her debut.

Janhvi recently revealed an important suggestion about acting that her mother had given her right before she was supposed to make debut with Dhadak.

"My mother (Sridevi) would always tell me that whatever you think and carry in your heart will show on your face. So it is important for an actor to be a good person from within, because the camera captures everything," The Asian Age quoted the star kid as saying.

Although Janhvi is just one film old, she has already become quite popular. Her performance in Dhadak was widely appreciated, and after her debut, she managed to bag two massive projects.

First, she will be seen playing lead role in Gunjan Saxena biopic, and then she will share screen space with Bollywood biggies in Karan Johar's Takht. Apart from Janhvi, the film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.