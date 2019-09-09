Sridevi had always been a protective mother to her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. She knew they were vunerable and used to take initiatives in their decision making in life. Earlier, Janhvi had revealed how her parents would get worried with the idea of her dating someone. And yet again the Dhadak actor has revealed that Sridevi did not trust her judgement in men.

When Janhvi was asked if she had ever discussed about her marriage plans with Sridevi, she told Brides Today, "Yes, and she would say that she doesn't trust my judgement in guys, that she will choose someone for me. Because I love very easily."

There have been reports that Janhvi and Ishaan have been dating for a while now. However, both of them had categorically denied it and said that they are just good friends who like to spend time together.

So when Janhvi was asked about her ideal partner, she replied, "He should be really talented and passionate about what he does. I need to be excited and learn something from him. A sense of humour is really important as well. And, of course, he has to be obsessed with me."

Talking about how her wedding would be, Janvhi said, "I want something that's real and intimate and close to who I am. I don't need anything big and fancy. I already know my wedding is going to be really traditional and happen in Tirupati. I'm going to wear a Kanjeevaram zari sari and there's going to be a full daawat after the wedding with all the South Indian food that I love - idli, sambhar, curd rice, and kheer."

On the work front, Janhvi has lots of movies of different genres in her kitty - Dostana 2, Gunjan Saxena biopic, Rooh - Afza, Takht and Rannbhoomi.